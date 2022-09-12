Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.92 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

