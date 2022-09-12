Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $124.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after buying an additional 234,447 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 454,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

