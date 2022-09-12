Persimmon (LON:PSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,440 ($41.57). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,448.14 ($29.58).

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,519 ($18.35) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,727.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,999.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.13. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,398 ($16.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

