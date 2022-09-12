Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

