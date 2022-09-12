Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 129 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

