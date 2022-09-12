PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

