Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

