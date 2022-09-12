Pi Financial Weighs in on Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Verano Company Profile

VRNOF stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. Verano has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.05.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

