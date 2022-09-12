Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $5,848,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,934 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $239.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $146.40 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

