Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nabors Industries

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

