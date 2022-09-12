Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $183.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.