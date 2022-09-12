Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 67,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $21,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

AR opened at $40.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 3.63. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.