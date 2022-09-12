Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,032 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

JNPR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock worth $860,852. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

