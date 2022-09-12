Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,102 Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PV. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $18,415,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PV opened at $9.93 on Monday. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $533.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

