Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

