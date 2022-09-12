Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

