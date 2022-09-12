Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Olin by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olin Stock Up 2.3 %

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

