Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

PUMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of Puma stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Puma has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

