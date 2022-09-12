Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Issued By KeyCorp

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HubSpot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.17.

NYSE HUBS opened at $332.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.45 and its 200-day moving average is $370.39.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after buying an additional 107,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after buying an additional 195,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

