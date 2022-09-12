Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Wedbush

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

NIKE Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.