Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Empire Raised by Analyst (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Empire in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.
Empire Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
About Empire
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
