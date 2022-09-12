Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Reduced by William Blair

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guidewire Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.4 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after buying an additional 398,155 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,239,000 after buying an additional 342,391 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $21,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.