Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Opsens Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Opsens in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TSE OPS opened at C$2.74 on Monday. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.03 million and a PE ratio of -46.44.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.65 million.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

