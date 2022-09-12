Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Asana, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Asana in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

Shares of ASAN opened at $24.66 on Monday. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

