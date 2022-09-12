Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Increased by William Blair (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Separately, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday.
In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Joseph Walker purchased 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, with a total value of C$54,968.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,233.93.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
