Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for AeroVironment in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,001.80 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

