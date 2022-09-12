Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

