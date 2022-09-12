Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

NYSE:GL opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

