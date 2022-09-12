Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Iridium Communications Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,637 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

