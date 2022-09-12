Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4,562.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fastenal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,919,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

