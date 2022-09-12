Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

