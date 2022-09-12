Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $23.11 on Monday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $482.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.