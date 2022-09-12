Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $268.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

