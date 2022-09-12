Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,026,325 shares of company stock valued at $24,151,062 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,305 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.