Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Increased by Analyst

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.85. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $77.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after buying an additional 113,114 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 470,129 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.