Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $673.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 706.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares during the last quarter. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,638,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

