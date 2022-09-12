Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for GameStop in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GME opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GameStop has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

