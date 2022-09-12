Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 93,879 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.