Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of AEO opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

