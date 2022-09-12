Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for GitLab Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GitLab in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GitLab Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of GTLB opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $35,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

