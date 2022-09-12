Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Increased by SVB Leerink

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Phreesia Trading Up 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Phreesia by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Phreesia by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.