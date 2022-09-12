Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s FY2023 earnings at $13.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Primerica Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PRI opened at $128.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

