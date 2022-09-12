Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Skillsoft Corp. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Skillsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Assumes” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

SKIL opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 30,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

