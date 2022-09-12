Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $813,638,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

