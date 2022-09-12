Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for RH Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a report released on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.81 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

NYSE:RH opened at $273.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.93. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 31,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of RH by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

