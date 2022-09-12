Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 7,489 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of D opened at $83.16 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

