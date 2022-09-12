Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.45.
QIPT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.83 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.