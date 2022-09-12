Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

QIPT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.83 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

