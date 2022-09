Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Head to Head Comparison

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13% Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87%

Volatility & Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 4.38 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -6.88 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.10

This table compares Similarweb and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Similarweb and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 136.45%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Similarweb beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

