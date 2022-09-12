Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rambus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

