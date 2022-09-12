Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.92.

Tecsys Trading Down 0.7 %

TCS stock opened at C$34.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$495.14 million and a P/E ratio of 113.33. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.20.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million.

Insider Activity at Tecsys

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

